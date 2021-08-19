Despite appearances, celebrities are not meant to be role models: they are singers and actors and whatever it is that influencers are, and they do their stuff in their respective field and get paid for it. Every once in a while, though, celebrities become heroes, unexpectedly so. It happened this week with Charmed actress, singer and activist Alyssa Milano. Milano was in a (continue reading...)Full Article
Alyssa Milano Saves Uncle’s Life in Very Dramatic Car Crash
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Alyssa Milano Speaks Out After "Terrifying" Car Crash With Her Uncle | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
The actress confirmed earlier reports that she had been in a car crash with her uncle Mitch Carp on Tuesday after he experienced a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Alyssa Milano Involved in Car Crash After Uncle Suffers Possible Heart Attack at the Wheel
E! Online
Alyssa Milano's quick thinking may have saved her and her uncle's lives after they got into a car crash in Los Angeles. On Tuesday,..