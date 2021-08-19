Autocar Business Live: a webinar on the semiconductor crisis

Watch the live interview on 2 September with Mike Hawes from the SMMT and Ian Henry from AutoAnalysis



Mike Hawes is the CEO of the Society of Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)



Ian Henry owns AutoAnalysis, a supply chain analytics company



The free webinar takes place on 2 September at 1100-1200. You can sign up to watch by clicking here.



Hawes and Henry join us for the next installment of Autocar Business Live, looking at how the global semiconductor crisis has hit the automotive industry. In a perfect storm scenario following the pandemic, car manufacturers started to gear up production just as the chip shortage hit, with huge knock-on impacts on factories and the supply chain. Are shortages something we’ll all have to get used to, or will companies find a way around the problem? In an ever-more globalised and tech-focused world, how do we ensure this doesn’t affect future supplies? How do businesses plan for the future? We’ll answer those questions and more in the live, free-to-join webinar, getting our experts to guide us through these tricky times.



The webinar will be hosted by Autocar’s Mark Tisshaw, as we look to discover how the world will move on from the semiconductor crisis.



Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.



Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.



