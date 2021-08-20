The world of custom cars is filled with reinterpretations of the pickup trucks of old, with Fords and Chevrolets taking center stage in this industry. We very rarely though happen to come across an old pickup truck made by one of these two carmakers, modernized by means of computers and software. That’s maybe because digital designers generally focus on what’s new on the market – take the new (continue reading...)Full Article
Widebody 1966 Ford F-100 Pickup Gets Serious Racing Mods, Not for the Real World
autoevolution0 shares 1 views