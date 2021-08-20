2022 Lambo Countach LPI 800-4 Roadster Idea Will Remain a Virtual Affair, Thankfully

Some 50 years ago, a Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Italian carmaker delivered a Bertone-designed mid-engine, RWD sports car to proudly represent their entry into the Italian wedge category. And the world stood still for a moment... probably. Now, just as Lamborghini delivered a swift blow to all rivals by performing a modern reinvention of the nameplate, the planet is (allegedly) spinning faster than usual. It might be due to all the... (continue reading...)