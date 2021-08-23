New Genesis G70 on sale in UK next month from £33,850

Rear-driven Jaguar XE rival heads for dealerships with choice of petrol or diesel power



The Hyundai Group’s luxury brand, Genesis, continues to expand its European line-up following its recent entry into the region, with the G70 saloon and its GV70 SUV sibling arriving in dealerships next month.



Priced from £33,850, the G70 is a direct competitor to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. It made its debut in the US in 2017 and has now undergone a mid-life redesign, with external tweaks most significant at the front end, where a new hexagonal grille combines with slim LED quad-headlight strips, replacing more conventional clusters.



Furthering the “athletic” visual overhaul is a new side profile in which the L-shaped chrome wing trim is replaced by a more purposeful air duct closer to the front wheel.



At the rear, the single-unit lights are replaced by two LED strips on either side, mirroring the front. A new combination mesh-and-body-colour diffuser-style rear bumper completes the overhaul, along with new wheel designs.



It's available exclusively with rear-wheel drive from launch, equipped with either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is fitted across the range.



Inside, Genesis says the updates “leverage a driver-centred architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit” with enhanced technology. Chief among them is the introduction of a new 10.25in infotainment screen with a fresh user interface supporting wireless software updates, Google CarPay and a redesigned wireless smartphone charger.



The G70 and GV70 follow the larger G80 and GV80 luxury duo onto the market as Genesis rapidly expands its product line-up in an effort to do battle with the European premium segment stalwarts: BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. An estate-bodied Shooting Brake version of the G70 was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month, and will be priced up ahead of an on-sale date "shortly after" the saloon.





