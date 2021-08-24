Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals Doc Ock, Hints at Green Goblin Amidst Destruction

It’s about time Marvel started exploring the Multiverse on the big screen, after hinting at it in Spider-Man: Far from Home and then giving it a proper introduction in the Disney+ TV series Loki. We’ve known for some time that the events of Loki would open up the Multiverse on the big screen and Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of two upcoming Marvel movies set to explore multiple space-time possibilities, the other bein... (continue reading...)