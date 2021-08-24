Virgin Hyperloop Explains How It Will Transport People at 670 MPH

If Virgin Hyperloop has any say in the how the future of public transport will be like, it will be a very efficient, highly luxurious and safe experience. Fast, too, because the pods will zap people from destination to destination at speeds of 670 mph (1,078 kph). Virgin Hyperloop has been working on the magnetically levitating train for a some time, and the latest timeline has it that it could go into circulation as early as 2027, if eve... (continue reading...)