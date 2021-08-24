Mitsubishi announced its return to the 2021 Rebelle Rally, unveiling renderings of the vehicle that will compete this October in the all-women off-road navigation rally raid. The paint scheme on the 2022 Outlander pays homage to a historical Dakar Rally victory, when Jutta Kleinschmidt drove a Mitsubishi Pajero (known as Montero in the U.S.) to victory 20 years ago, becoming the only woman ever to win the famous race. In addition to celeb... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mitsubishi Returns to Rebel Rally With 2022 Outlander Dressed in a Special Tribute Livery
