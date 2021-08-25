For any passionate skateboarder, few other gifts would top something with legend Tony Hawk’s stamp on it. But this would have definitely done it: a custom deck with Hawk’s DNA in it. In the most literal sense. Some hours ago, Tony Hawk and Liquid Death, a company that’s most likely going for the unofficial title of the world’s most irreverent and punk water company, announced a new, limited-edition... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tony Hawk and Liquid Death Sell Overpriced, Blood-Infused Custom Skateboards
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tony Hawk skateboards infused with his own blood cost $500 each and sell out within an hour
Skateboarding legend partnered with Liquid Death Mountain Water for promotion
CBS Sports