2022 Camaro Configurator Goes Live, Unveils Pricing for Chevrolet's Pony Car

Chevrolet's 2022 Camaro is ready to be ordered, as the company has made the configurator tool on its website live. Customers are now able to browse through the options list, see available packages, and find out what can and cannot be ordered together. The base model in coupe form starts at an MSRP of $26,695, while the 2022 Camaro convertible starts at an MSRP of $32,695. Both versions mentioned above refer to the 1LT Camaro, which... (continue reading...)