Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Big SUV now comes only with hybrid powertrains, this one bringing an extra 35bhp Gone are the days when Hyundai’s top-billing SUV was available solely with diesel engines. Not only are the two engines in the line-up now petrol-fuelled but both are also electrified.We’ve already tested the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, praising its elegant interior and generous seven-seater ergonomics, and now we’re experiencing the Plug-in Hybrid.With 262bhp and 36 miles of electric-only range (versus 227bhp and, well, almost nothing), the PHEV is clearly the stronger proposition than the regular hybrid in terms of both performance and fuel economy.What’s more, in base Premium trim, it will set you back only around £3600 more than a commensurately equipped Hybrid; and for company car drivers, the BIK tax rate is far kinder, at 11% compared with 32%.One thing worth noting, however, is that the PHEV is offered only with four-wheel drive. And if you feel that neither the extra traction nor the electric range of the PHEV is going to make an appreciable improvement to your life, the Hybrid can be had in front-drive form, at which point the price drops to less than £40,000.