Astroscale's ELSA-d orbital debris removal satellite has tested for the first time its ability to capture a spacecraft in space. In a demo performed on Wednesday, August 25th, ELSA-d successfully used the company's magnetic capture system. Back in March, the End-of-Life Services by Astroscale-demonstration or (continue reading...)Full Article
ELSA-d Satellite Has a Magnetic Appetite for Space Junk, Aces Its First Capture in Orbit
