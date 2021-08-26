Toyota to build fuel cells at Kentucky plant

Toyota announced on Wednesday that it will start production of hydrogen fuel cells at its plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, in 2023. The plant is where Toyota builds the Avalon, Camry, RAV4 and Lexus ES, though Avalon production will end at the site after 2022. Toyota said it plans to build a dedicated line at the site for production of fuel cells...Full Article
