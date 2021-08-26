Mercedes-AMG has teased another version of its GT 4-Door Coupe, which is set to be revealed on September 1, 2021. The teaser image was posted on Instagram, and it features a red Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door lurking in the shadow of a warehouse of some sort. So, what is it? Well, we have an idea. The teaser image resembles the 63 S version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, but its front bumper has different intake trims. That does imply a di... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Teased Ahead of September Reveal, Will Be a PHEV
