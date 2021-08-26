Riders Republic, the Holy Grail of Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts

Ubisoft’s Riders Republic gives a whole new definition to the concept of outdoor sports. Members of the Cult of the Holy Bike will find in Riders Republic the closest thing to the Holy Grail of bike riding. But if you’d rather take it to the skies in a sexy rocket wingsuit and admire the scenery, by all means, you’re invited too. Just know that it will be a very short flight if you’re not inverting your controls. ... (continue reading...)