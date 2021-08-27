2023 BMW M4 CSL to Have World’s First M-Designed Headlights

As most BMW aficionados know, 2022 is a special year for the Bavarian carmaker, as its Motorsport GmbH division will turn 50 years old. Since this occasion is cause for a celebration of some sorts, obviously, BMW M will honor the 50th birthday of ‘the most powerful letter in the world’ with not one, not two, but at least three special vehicles developed by its in-house tuner. (continue reading...)