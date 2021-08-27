Embattled EV startup Lordstown Motors names new CEO

Embattled EV startup Lordstown Motors names new CEO

MotorAuthority

Published

Lordstown Motors on Thursday named Daniel Ninivaggi as Chief Executive Officer. He replaces company founder Steve Burns, who stepped down abruptly as CEO in June along with Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez. They left after an internal investigation found “issues regarding the accuracy of certain statements regarding” pre-orders...

Full Article