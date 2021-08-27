Jenson Button Is Selling His Sultan-of-Brunei-Commissioned 1994 Porsche 911

Care to own a 1994 Porsche 911 that was commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei and owned by Jenson Button? Well, prepare your bank account, as this model will be sold at auction, and it is without a reserve price. Since it is the only one painted in this shade with a rare configuration, it can be considered unique. Why is this model that special? Well, it is a 964 Porsche 911 Turbo that was built in 1994, which was ordered with the X88 po... (continue reading...)