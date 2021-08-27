Latin NCAP Reveals Duster For Latin America Protects Less Than That for Europe

When you buy a car, you trust it will be safe. When you drive, you trust people beside you will be careful. Traffic safety loses every time that trust is betrayed by reality. Apart from incompetent, inattentive, and reckless drivers, car defects are another danger. It is even worse when cars are just more risky depending on where you live. Latin NCAP helped Latin Americans discover that many of the vehicles they drive are not as safe as those sold in Europe, Japan, or the U.S. Th... (continue reading...)