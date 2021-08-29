Off-Grid and Family Capable, Classic Bean Road-Ready Travel Trailer Seems Fit for All

The past two years or so have been the sort of times that forced many of us to rethink how we live our lives. Since no one seems to like being locked in their homes, many folks have taken upon them to live on the road as much as possible. But to achieve such a lifestyle, you’ll need a vehicle or towable that offers at least the basics without leaving you scrounging for pennies at the pump. Cue Bean Trailer. Never heard of Bean ... (continue reading...)