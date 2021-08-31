Barn finds are always exciting for all car enthusiasts because they promise that the magic has not been lost and that anyone, with enough determination and opportunity, could someday stumble across one such hidden treasure. Life in the city doesn’t offer too many opportunities for barn finds, unless the “find” has been hiding in plain sight all along. This is the case with Mildred. Mildred is somewhat of a lo... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here’s Mildred, a 1965 Morris Minor 1000 Mysteriously Abandoned in a Paid City Park
