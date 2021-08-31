Apparently, No One Is Investigating the VW ID.3 Fire in the Netherlands

You could expect that the first fire involving a Volkswagen ID.3 would be under heavy scrutiny at this point. After more than one week of trying to discover who is investigating the blaze in Groningen apart from the automaker, we can say that is definitely not the case. So far, we have no idea who is in charge of finding out what happened to that car. If you are not familiar with the situation, an ID.3 caught fire in the morning of August... (continue reading...)