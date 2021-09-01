Kevin Hart has joined the Dark Side with a gorgeous example of those very rare Buick CNXs, occasionally referred to as “Darth Vader’s cars.” In case you weren’t already feeling jealous of his impressive muscle car and exotics collection. Hart, who calls himself the hardest working funnyman in Hollywood (with just cause), is also a very passionate car collector. His soft spot is for (continue reading...)Full Article
Kevin Hart Adds More Muscle to the Collection With Rare and Original 1987 Buick GNX
autoevolution0 shares 1 views