Apple is yet to confirm its electric vehicle project, despite the company occasionally dropping hints that it’s indeed eyeing an expansion in the auto sector. But on the other hand, people with knowledge of the matter said the iPhone maker has been increasingly active behind the closed doors, as it’s trying to take care of every little detail related to its upcoming car in an approach similar to the one it uses for sma... (continue reading...)Full Article
Apple’s Project Titan Seen as the iPhone of Cars, Could Hurt Automakers
autoevolution0 shares 4 views
Related news coverage
Munich motor show 2021: full report and gallery
Autocar
All the news and latest pictures from the first Munich running of Germany's motor show
After a couple of laps of the..