Ram Truck Honors Working-Class Heroes With a Boot Collection in Collab With Wolverine

With Labor Day right around the corner, American footwear manufacturer Wolverine and Ram Truck partnered to celebrate the hardworking man in the skilled trades. The two released a Ram-inspired special-edition boot collection built in the U.S. The iconic details of the popular, benchmark-quality trucks are creatively used in a collection of five boot styles and socks. You can choose between the Rebel Safety Toe work boot model (available i... (continue reading...)