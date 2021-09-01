Aston Martin Turns $3.5 Million DB5 Into Giant Corgi Goldfinger Toy Replica

With just one more month to go until No Time to Die, the long-anticipated and four-times-delayed James Bond movie arrives in theaters, Aston Martin is bringing out the big guns. It’s bringing out the small guns, as well, hidden away in the headlights of the iconic DB5. Aston Martin and James Bond have a relationship going back 50 years, since the early days of the franchise. It’s the love story of our modern times, as ... (continue reading...)