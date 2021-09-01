Can it get any more American than seeing an iconic muscle car go down under the hammer at a major auction? Add to the mix a star’s previous ownership, as well as the dashboard signature of one Country singer named Kane Brown. Oh, and the vehicle has 1,200 ponies. Let’s take this in order of appearance. What we have here sitting all white-and-black-striped in front of what certainly looks exactly like an American sal... (continue reading...)Full Article
2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Owned and Signed by Kane Brown Has “Just” 1,200 HP
autoevolution0 shares 1 views