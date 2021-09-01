Introduced by the 2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica of all Stellantis nameplates, Uconnect 5 embraces the Android automotive operating system for better scalability across the automaker’s brands, faster processing, and over-the-air updates. The latest applications for this infotainment system are the light- and heavy-duty Ram truck li... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Ram Trucks Welcome Android-Based Uconnect 5 Infotainment System
