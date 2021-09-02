America is a massive country, the fourth largest in the world by landmass, in fact. In a nation so vast and so spread apart, one would be forgiven for thinking it would be impossible to drive across it. Thanks to Interstate 80, or I-80 for short, this is not the case. Thanks to this astonishing nearly three thousand mile-long superhighway, it’s possible to set off on the George Washington Bridge in New York City and traverse the... (continue reading...)Full Article
Here's How This 3,000 Mile Road Changed the Way Americans Travel
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Do Americans think home delivery is the future of shopping post-pandemic?
Going to a physical store may be a thing of the past as most Americans plan on using home deliveries as their primary source to..
SWNS STUDIO
Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates
All the news and latest pictures as a host of new models are revealed at the first Munich running of Germany's motor..
Autocar