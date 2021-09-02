Here's How This 3,000 Mile Road Changed the Way Americans Travel

America is a massive country, the fourth largest in the world by landmass, in fact. In a nation so vast and so spread apart, one would be forgiven for thinking it would be impossible to drive across it. Thanks to Interstate 80, or I-80 for short, this is not the case. Thanks to this astonishing nearly three thousand mile-long superhighway, it’s possible to set off on the George Washington Bridge in New York City and traverse the... (continue reading...)