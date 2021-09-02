We live in a modern world when everything is connected to the Internet, and naturally, cars just couldn’t stay away from this digital trend. Manufacturers out there are one by one bringing 4G LTE or 5G to their vehicles, and today, it’s the turn of BMW to announce a partnership enabling on-the-go connectivity in the all-new iX. More specifically, (continue reading...)Full Article
BMW iX Gets 5G Because What’s a Modern Car Without Fast Internet
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 long-term review
Autocar
Is the first front-wheel-drive hot hatch from Munich better than the Ford Focus ST?
*Why we’re running it: *To see if..
-
Mazda MX-30 2021 long-term review
Autocar
-
Skoda Octavia 2021 long-term review
Autocar