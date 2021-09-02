Kimi Raikkonen will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season, closing out a 20-year professional racing career. "This is it," Raikkonen said in an Instagram post Wednesday, "This will be my last season in Formula One." The Finn said he made the decision over the F1 winter break. Raikkonen, who will be 42 at the end of the season...Full Article
Kimi Raikkonen retiring from Formula 1 after 2021
