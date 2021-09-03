Meet the new Dacia Jogger, a budget-friendly seven-seater family car featuring crossover styling and for the first time ever in Dacia’s history, a hybrid powertrain. Order books are set to open this November and first deliveries will commence in Q1 of 2022. Just as we suspected from the spy images and official teaser, the Jogger is a crossover styled MPV, with utilitarian yet modern looks. It measures just over 14.7 feet (4.5 me... (continue reading...)Full Article
Dacia Jogger Breaks Cover With Seating for Seven, Crossover Styling and Hybrid Power
