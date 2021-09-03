A Petite and Cute Electric Kiwibot Will Bring Your Chow Straight to the Front Door

Kiwibot - a last-mile delivery service that has recently completed 150,000 food drop-offs - is an electric semi-autonomous robot designed to operate with minimal human intervention. And now it may be coming to a city near you. As a matter of fact, only yesterday Kiwibot announced an official expansion into Detroit, Pittsburgh, Miami and San Jose. Each of those four cities will soon have up to 10 of the tiny robots on duty, each one assig... (continue reading...)