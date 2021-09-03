Tesla began touting the Roadster back in November of 2017, and that makes it four years since people started hyping it. Since then, the Roadster has functioned as Tesla's best marketing tool and offered as a carrot on a stick for Tesla's referral program. (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Now Says the Tesla Cybertruck - and the Roadster - Are Both Pushed Back a Year
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2022 Honda Passport, 2022 Genesis G70, Tesla Roadster: Car News Headlines
MotorAuthority
The 2022 Honda Passport was spotted testing on public roads. The two-row crossover based on the three-row Pilot will receive a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Chinese Website States Tesla 4680 Batteries Could Only Be Produced In 2023
It seems Elon Musk’s worst estimate for the 4680 cells was still optimistic. According to the Chinese website 36KR, an unnamed..
autoevolution