VW ID. LIFE Concept Previews Upcoming Entry-Level EV City Car With €20,000 Price Tag

Volkswagen is looking to unveil an entry-level fully electric city car / crossover in 2025, and if you’re curious what it might look like, just check out the ID. LIFE concept, on display at this year’s IAA Mobility Show in Munich. Aside from being a trendy little EV with the latest available digital technology onboard, the production version of the ID. LIFE concept will also cost approximately 20,000 euros, according t... (continue reading...)