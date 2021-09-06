Hyundai Makes Carbon Neutral Commitment, Here Is What That Means to Everyone

Hyundai has announced its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 at the 2021 IAA Mobility event in Germany. The brand will focus its efforts on green energy, clean mobility, and next-generation platforms in the next few years. But what does that mean for you? First off all, Hyundai will stop selling vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe in 2035. The company has not specified when and if it will stop selling inter... (continue reading...)