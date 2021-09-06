Long before Kimi Raikkonen confirmed his Formula 1 retirement from Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, just about everyone and their dog knew that Valtteri Bottas would leave Mercedes-AMG Petronas at the end of 2021. The announcement is now official, and Bottas will replace Kimi at Sauber. (continue reading...)Full Article
Valtteri Bottas Leaves Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, George Russell Rumors Intensify
