Valtteri Bottas Leaves Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, George Russell Rumors Intensify

Long before Kimi Raikkonen confirmed his Formula 1 retirement from Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, just about everyone and their dog knew that Valtteri Bottas would leave Mercedes-AMG Petronas at the end of 2021. The announcement is now official, and Bottas will replace Kimi at Sauber. (continue reading...)

