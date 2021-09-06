Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale After Witnessing Major Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale After Witnessing Major Car Crash

autoevolution

Published

Kendall Jenner has a big collection of cars, and she’s not afraid to show them off. She just flaunted her brand new 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale as she visited a friend’s house merely days after witnessing a fatal crash on the road. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is a big lover of fancy or vintage cars, and Kendall Jenner is no different. The 25-year-old model can pride herself with a big collection of vintage or l... (continue reading...)

Full Article