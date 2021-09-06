Live Pics: Mercedes-Benz EQT Shows How to Do the Electric Van Thing Right

Have you ever wondered why there are so few (just the one?) electric vans on the market right now? Well, you probably haven't, and that's because all you need to do to get an answer is to put two and two together: EVs and vans don't account for a big chunk of the market, so why would anyone bother to make something that combines two recipes for low sales? The simple answer is, "because somebody has to," an... (continue reading...)