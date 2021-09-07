Ford’s fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover has proven so popular that seven UK police forces have now either tested the new model or have requested a full evaluation of it. The carmaker even built a test car, which is now on display at the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham, England. After already sampling the standard Mustang Mach-E, the Metropolitan Police Force has now requested a full evaluation of this marked concept... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E Tries Out for British Police Force in Standard Range AWD Spec
