Put any Formula One driver in a slow-enough car and any of us in something like a Porsche 911 GT3 and we'll be running rings around them on a track, no problem. That's because any track has a few straight bits and, no matter how big the skill gap is, if your car is ten times quicker than the other one through there, it won't matter how much you might ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Fast Car, Slow Driver Vs Slow Car, Fast Driver - What Really Matters, HP or Skill?
autoevolution0 shares 1 views