On the cusp of Europe instituting their ban on combustion engines, Italy is hoping to find a loophole that will allow the famous carmakers Ferrari NV and Lamborghini SpA to dodge those proposed restrictions. Officials of the Italian government are now in talks with the European Union aimed at protecting supercar makers from the ban which is currently slated to go into effect by 2035. Roberto Cingolani, Italian M... (continue reading...)Full Article
Italy Wants Combustion Engine Exemption for Supercars Ferrari and Lamborghini
