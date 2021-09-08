If you have never heard about Doug Field, that’s a shame. The man has been involved with major automotive projects and was working at Apple on special projects, which you can also read as an electric car from that company. After making the Model 3 possible, Field is now part of the Ford team, something Jim Farley proudly announced himself on Twitter. Ford’s CEO seemed really happy for getting Field back to Ford, where ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Hires Doug Field, the Man Who Made the Tesla Model 3 Possible
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ford hires exec formerly in charge of Apple's car project
SeattlePI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla to be the company's head of advanced technology..
Advertisement
More coverage
Munich motor show 2021: full report
All the news and latest pictures from the first Munich running of Germany's motor show
Welcome to Autocar’s extended..
Autocar
Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates
All the news and latest pictures as a host of new models are revealed at the first Munich running of Germany's motor..
Autocar