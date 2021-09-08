Live Pics: Updated 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M Land in Munich Wearing Competition Duds

BMW unveiled its updated X3 and X4 crossovers a few months ago, along with updated versions of their M variants, specifically the X3 M and X4 M, both of which have received an increase in peak torque and overall performance. Let’s start with the styling though, because it’s slightly bolder than before, which is either a good thing or a bad thing. While the grille is indeed larger, it’s certainly not gigantic,... (continue reading...)