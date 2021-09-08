Tesla Model 3 Goes for the Stormtrooper Look with CGI Aero Kit, Surprisingly Small Wheels

The Tesla Model 3's looks have been the subject of debate, with some people saying it looks good, others finding it underwhelming, and a fairly big chunk saying it resembles a frog. Truth be told, the 3 is one of those cars that seem to leave a better impression when seen in the real world than in the pictures and, if you ask us, once you get used to the weird nose, it's really not that terrible. No (continue reading...)