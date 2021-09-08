The Lotus Emira sports car only broke cover in July but it's already spawned the first of likely several racing variants. The first is designed for GT4 competition and will be ready in time for the 2022 motorsport season. It will replace Lotus' current GT4 contender based on the Evora. To speed up the gestation, Lotus teamed up with British...Full Article
Lotus Emira sports car spawns GT4 racer
