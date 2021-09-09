Samsung has started the global rollout of the September 2021 security update for its devices, and while the focus is obviously on addressing vulnerabilities leaving phones and data exposed, a series of non-security fixes are likely to be included as well. Among them, there should also be a highly anticipated patch specifically aimed at Android Auto and whose purpose is to resolve app crashes experienced on a number of high-end devices, su... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Update Could Be the End of Another Android Auto Nightmare
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New 2022 Ford Fiesta range brings revamped design and added kit
Ever-popular supermini updated with a fresh front-end design and a raft of new tech
The perennially popular Ford Fiesta..
Autocar
Nearly new buying guide: Toyota C-HR
Are you on the hunt for a crossover that’s small and stylish? Look no further
Small SUVs don’t come much..
Autocar