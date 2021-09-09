With the fast advancement of space tourism on one hand, and satellite technology on the other hand, space businesses are booming and a new “space economy” keeps expanding. Among these sectors, space logistics is now taking a new turn, with the world’s first on-orbit gas stations. Just as it is here, on Earth, vehicles and devices in space require refueling in order to keep functioning. Having refueling system... (continue reading...)Full Article
Startup Secures $10 Million to Develop Groundbreaking Gas Stations in Space
