Startup Secures $10 Million to Develop Groundbreaking Gas Stations in Space

Startup Secures $10 Million to Develop Groundbreaking Gas Stations in Space

autoevolution

Published

With the fast advancement of space tourism on one hand, and satellite technology on the other hand, space businesses are booming and a new “space economy” keeps expanding. Among these sectors, space logistics is now taking a new turn, with the world’s first on-orbit gas stations. Just as it is here, on Earth, vehicles and devices in space require refueling in order to keep functioning. Having refueling system... (continue reading...)

Full Article