Alex Albon will make his return to Formula One in 2022 after signing up with Williams. Williams was in need of a driver for next season after current driver George Russell signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz AMG earlier this week. Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas who is moving to Alfa Romeo to fill the seat of retiring Kimi Raikkonen. Albon, who...Full Article
Alex Albon returns to F1 in 2022 with Williams
