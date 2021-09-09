AC Schnitzer Reveals New 2021 Steering Wheel Models for Sporty BMW Cars

Nowadays, steering wheels come in all shapes and sizes, especially when it comes to performance-oriented models. Most are still circular, but that tends to vary to the point where some of them have a flat bottom, others a flat top, some have a flat bottom and a flat top (like Peugeot’s i-Cockpit steering wheel), and then, on rare occasions, there are some that have slightly flatter sides, like you get from various aftermarket firms. (continue reading...)